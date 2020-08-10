 
 

AmericaNudeFemale Nude; Ascension by Dave Hanson

Ascension is one of a multiple of photographic series that I have done in which I have tried to photograph the story, found between lightness and darkness, that a moment of luminosity tells through the flow of our energy pushing and pulling our forms.
I’m an artist with a life long passion for the medium of photography. I’m  from  Central Eastern Utah in the United States and for over three decades my art has encapsulated an eclectic range of subject matter.

I’ve been intrigued and inspired by everything from the  uniqueness of the human face and body,  to the historic footprints left by man on the land and of the beauty of landscapes throughout the United States and the world. My photographs represent the outcome of my  vision as translated through the passion  of my soul.  I incorporate digital, film and multiple historic alternative photographic processes to  capture and create unique images that represent a  collaboration between  myself, camera and subject producing tangible pieces of art.

Since 2005 my images have been exhibited in over 70 solo and group shows nationally and throughout the world. I have been published in multiple books and magazines and have been collected by individuals and museums. My photographs are elements of my ongoing visual journey. They are the outcomes of the variations of my thoughts and evidence of my presence in the places that I have been, the things that I have seen and of the people I have experienced. They tell of the moments that paused me in my footsteps long enough to awake me from life’s walking visual slumber. In a life of fabricated meanings, photography gives me the opportunity to question definitions and redefine my reality. They take my mind to a place where the verbal labels of subjects disappear and are replaced by subconscious visual form. My visual awareness corresponds with my development and growth as an artist.  I don’t view my images as either good or bad but instead only to the degree of success I feel that they have had in effectively translating my vision

Ascension is one of a multiple of photographic series that I have done in which I have tried to photograph the story, found between lightness and darkness, that a moment of luminosity tells through the flow of our energy pushing and pulling our forms. Einstein said that matter is energy, energy is light and that we are light beings. My desire is to capture the dance of this interplay of matter, energy and light in an image or series of images. [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties.

