The phots show shootings in my studio with female models Denisa and Tanja. I wanted to show the combination of an interesting light and a powerful pose.

The stroboscopic photographs with model Denisa were taken with backlight. The photos with the white circle and model Tanja were made with sidelight on a round wooden plate with a diameter of 2 meters. The pictures on the cube (size 50 x 50 x 50 cm) show the poses of model Denisa. The high key shots were taken with a grazing light from both sides and the low key shots with a back light. I’ve put together 5 shots each in addition to a matching series of pictures. When designing picture series, I make sure that the outer pictures are oriented towards the center of the picture. In the center of the series I place a very symmetrical photograph. This creates an interesting arc of tension from the outside in the direction of the center of the picture. In the first 5-series, this arc of tension is supplemented by a vertical arc, because Denisa is higher in the outer images than in the middle arranged images.

About Martin Zurmühle

Martin Zurmühle was born in Lucerne (Switzerland), where he lives and works. After high school he studied architecture at the ETH in Zurich. During his studies, he was fascinated by the functional and unadorned architecture of classical modernism (in the tradition of the Bauhaus) with representatives such as Le Corbusier, Mies van der Rohe, Alvar Aalto and Richard Meier. This love for clarity and precision is also recognizable in his photography. After graduating in 1983, he founded a small architectural firm in Lucerne, which he ran until 2013. Since the age of 16, he has been photographing with great passion. Until the year 2002 he used photography as an intense hobby. Along with the transition from analog to digital photography, photography has also become an increasingly commercial aspect. He opened a photo studio and a photography school in Ebikon near Lucerne (Switzerland). [Official Website]