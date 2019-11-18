 
B&WEuropeNudeFemale models by Martin Zurmühle

The phots show shootings in my studio with female models Denisa and Tanja. I wanted to show the combination of an interesting light and a powerful pose.
The stroboscopic photographs with model Denisa were taken with backlight. The photos with the white circle and model Tanja were made with sidelight on a round wooden plate with a diameter of 2 meters. The pictures on the cube (size 50 x 50 x 50 cm) show the poses of model Denisa. The high key shots were taken with a grazing light from both sides and the low key shots with a back light. I’ve put together 5 shots each in addition to a matching series of pictures. When designing picture series, I make sure that the outer pictures are oriented towards the center of the picture. In the center of the series I place a very  symmetrical photograph. This creates an interesting arc of tension from the outside in the direction of the center of the picture. In the first 5-series, this arc of tension is supplemented by a vertical arc, because Denisa is higher in the outer images than in the middle arranged images.

Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

