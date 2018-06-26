Fairy Shines by Patrizia Burra

Women who are valued above all by showing what they are and feel they are, subsequently accentuating their peculiar characteristics.You will find in these visions the woman who flies and like a fairy shines with her own light, the opulent woman who looks you straight in the

eyes, the shy woman who never stops growing her wings to be other from that fear that grips her and the brakes, women who measure themselves with their enchantments, baby jellyfish, goddesses aged but still shining for the joy of being alive and free, women who listen to the darkest part that lives and live those shadows as if they were light, women who climb on the ridges of their feelings with their bare hands, flaying, never giving up that goal they have set themselves. Women apparently vanquished, in an attitude of rest or waiting, ready to jump with animal force to cleave the flank of any enemy, women who have big and strong hands like those of men and know how to use them to caress, to create, to model clay of their destinies, to heal from the bites of gratuitous violence and suffered, or to re-emerge from that fear that imprisons them under bells of suffocating glasses.