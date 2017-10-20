Everyday is a Sunday by Nathanaël Fournier

Photography is his best reason for not having a full-time job. Heís living in Wanderland.Back in 2014 he moved up from Belgium and he was living with his girlfriend in Southern France.

Nathanaël Fournier is a French 34 year-old photographer. Living between France, Corsica and Belgium with a small bag, his dog and his film cameras, he catches moments of everyday life and street scenes.

Once, he received a phone call. A TV guy he didn’t know wanted to make a short documentary film about him and about his way of life. A friend have told him that NathanaÎl was the right person for this film project: the theme was “Everyday is a Sunday”.

These 8 photos are from these few months of living and photographing on the streets of Marmande, Toulouse and his hometown Lille.

Two months ago he found in his films folders this photo series that was not edited. He just did it and that’s called …”Everyday is a Sunday”. [Official Website]