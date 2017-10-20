Black & White | Europe | Street     421 Views   

Everyday is a Sunday by Nathanaël Fournier

Everyday is a Sunday | Nathanaël Fournier

Nathanaël Fournier is a French 34 year-old photographer. Living between France, Corsica and Belgium with a small bag, his dog and his film cameras, he catches moments of everyday life and street scenes.

Photography is his best reason for not having a full-time job. Heís living in Wanderland.Back in 2014 he moved up from Belgium and he was living with his girlfriend in Southern France.

Once, he received a phone call. A TV guy he didn’t know wanted to make a short documentary film about him and about his way of life. A friend have told him that NathanaÎl was the right person for this film project: the theme was “Everyday is a Sunday”.

These 8 photos are from these few months of living and photographing on the streets of Marmande, Toulouse and his hometown Lille.

Two months ago he found in his films folders this photo series that was not edited. He just did it and that’s called …”Everyday is a Sunday”. [Official Website]

Everyday is a Sunday | Nathanaël Fournier
Everyday is a Sunday | Nathanaël Fournier
Everyday is a Sunday | Nathanaël Fournier
Everyday is a Sunday | Nathanaël Fournier
Everyday is a Sunday | Nathanaël Fournier
Everyday is a Sunday | Nathanaël Fournier
Everyday is a Sunday | Nathanaël Fournier
Everyday is a Sunday | Nathanaël Fournier
Everyday is a Sunday | Nathanaël Fournier
TAGS FROM THE ARTICLE

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Five minutes with Aria Baró

Surreal Architecture by Matthias Jung

Surreal Architecture by Matthias Jung

The colorfull grey by Saptarshi Choudhury

Silk by Justine Tjallinks

Silk by Justine Tjallinks

Portals by Olga Rook

Chasing Mirrors by Joxe Inazio Kuesta

Chasing Mirrors by Joxe Inazio Kuesta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *