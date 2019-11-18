 
AmericaB&WNudeErotica: Vision By Martin Navarro

Erotica:
For me, photography is a rite, a moment in which my mind enters a state in which I do not live daily … clear my mind and focus my attention and intuition on things that have real value for me, a value that even I don’t know, when I am in the middle of this ritual, light, textures and nature take on another dimension, a dimension that has no relation to my intention or my ideas.

In this dialogue the naked body is transcendent as a symbol of transparency, from backward to the primary and from timelessness, the important thing is intuition and emotions, even if these are not clear or literal, intuition and emotion are paramount in my photography both in the realization and in the reading, I try to capture that dialogue that is established between my gaze, the model, the mystical and nature, I try to capture that moment in a photograph and somehow manage to extract it from time to establish in some way its transcendence in spiritual and timeless terms.

Each image is a search to return to silence to try to recognize everything that is most intimate in my search, manifests and reflects, all that is not word or speech, my relationship with the world, life, the mystical and the divine that the living lives among us, is to try to capture a fraction of everything that we are and that does not try to be other things, the metaphor of traveling and finding in life. I think that the most intense looks are always those that look inwards, towards that point where everything converges and generates, where nothing, even thought enters, that space without borders, the beginning and end of all reflection and emotion, the subtle link in where everything is diluted and mixed with the divine. The encounter of two bare skins, the skin of the earth and the skin of the human, transparent and alive, is a way of returning to the maternal origin, a return to the primary of life, before ideas and words meet all that forms us. Everything is always a step away from the intimate, a step inside or outside, the trembling of souls and the myths that crack us; again and again the search for all that unites and separates us, visitors of our own clothes and habitat, apparently armored behind fragile and complex signs, spaces and habits. I think we are all so close and equal in the differences that unite us … that unite us to the opposite extremes and the distance of not feeling and feeling without wanting perhaps the same.

“When I close my eyes the mind and time display their old tricks to confuse dreams and reality … when I open my eyes the mind and time display their old tricks to confuse dreams and reality … now the suspicion in the face of what perishable and irreplaceable.”

Erotica: Vision | Martin Navarro

About Martín Navarro

Martín Navarro was born in Chile in 1984 and begins his approach to art from an early age through drawing, it is in 2002 through oil painting where his permanent relationship with art is forged, naturally and with the over the years Martin approaches analog and later digital photography, it begins to be a central part of his conceptual and artistic development. In 2009 to 2014 he studied “Bellas Artes” at the School of Bellas Artes of Viña del Mar in Chile, an opportunity in which he experimented and learned various artistic techniques, mainly oil painting, deepening his studies of technique, composition and color. Since 2010, Martin has been doing commercial work in the area of graphic design, furniture and interior design for the commercial area, currently he is head of design for an architecture and design office, teaches workshop in different cities and develops multiple independent artistic projects and with collaborators. One of his main personal artistic projects is his photographic work of artistic nude in natural environments which he has developed for more than ten years. [Official Website]

Erotica: Vision | Martin Navarro
Vision | Martin Navarro

Erotica: Vision | Martin Navarro
Vision | Martin Navarro

Erotica: Vision | Martin Navarro
Vision | Martin Navarro

Erotica: Vision | Martin Navarro
Vision | Martin Navarro

Erotica: Vision | Martin Navarro
Vision | Martin Navarro

Erotica: Vision | Martin Navarro
Vision | Martin Navarro

Erotica: Vision | Martin Navarro
Vision | Martin Navarro

Erotica: Vision | Martin Navarro
Vision | Martin Navarro

Erotica: Vision | Martin Navarro
Vision | Martin Navarro

Vision | Martin Navarro
Vision | Martin Navarro

Vision | Martin Navarro
Vision | Martin Navarro

Vision | Martin Navarro
Vision | Martin Navarro

Vision | Martin Navarro
Vision | Martin Navarro

Vision | Martin Navarro
Vision | Martin Navarro

Vision | Martin Navarro
Vision | Martin Navarro

Vision | Martin Navarro
Vision | Martin Navarro

Vision | Martin Navarro
Vision | Martin Navarro

Vision | Martin Navarro
Vision | Martin Navarro

Vision | Martin Navarro
Vision | Martin Navarro

Vision | Martin Navarro
Vision | Martin Navarro

Vision | Martin Navarro
Vision | Martin Navarro

Vision | Martin Navarro
Vision | Martin Navarro



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

Japanese Vending Machines by Douglas Edward Caplan

