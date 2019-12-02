Mirrors have long been a source of fascination for me and it is a subject I keep returning to. Back in 2015 I released my Reflect Upon This project, a series where I reflected portions of nude subjects in small round mirrors I had found in a £1 shop. It went viral and was “Best of 2015” on Juxtapoz among other sites.

I have often used reflections as part of another project as well as series. The oldest picture here, I used a convex mirror I found in a Jumble Sale that I happened upon in my library. It hung on my wall as decoration for a couple of years before I came up with the idea of reflecting legs in them for a project I was doing. Then there was the time I tried to reflect myself and my axe in the mirror shades of a woman on a notorious common, nationally famous for the infamous murder of a young mother. The model screamed when a frog jumped out of the grass onto her. Two mounted park’s police came galloping towards us but I was able to put my axe away in time and let her do the talking.

After that I started to draw outlines on mirrors and reflect things to create faces and bodies, placing cut-outs on them and bouncing light to produce shadows, creating multiple reflections in them and anything else i could think of. Over the years I have broken many and if each one is seven years bad luck as we say in Britain, My bad luck will exceed my life span

I am am a British photographer and after a slow start I began working for magazines, won the Vogue Sotheby’s Cecil Beaton Award for young photographers with my series of shoe pictures, entitled, The Fetish. In 2001 I had the first book of my work published, Bernadinism: How to Dominate Men and Subjugate Women, for which I won Erotic Photographer of the Year in Britain. Since then I have leaned more towards erotic photography. I have published a couple more monographs since then. [Official Website]