Edward Weston

I love Dodho! I’ve been following on Facebook and Online for quite some time now. The stories are always fascinating and I love that the site keeps me abreast of the latest in photography news and information. I definitely get inspiration from Dodho all the time!
A magazine like Dodho was absolutely necessary. The presentation of new talented artists, is a great help to their emergence in the difficult field of artistic photography.Browsing through it’s “pages”, has been for me a source of inspiration and surprise for the variety and quality of the presentations. I discovered artists with fresh ideas, who have something new to give in the world of photography.I hope the route of “Dodho” to be successful and long lasting and continue to be a reference point and meeting place for young, but also established artists from around the world.
I like the enthusiasm with which the team of dodho magazine works
I appreciate the time taken to promote each of the selected artists, which implies respect for the work we do.I love the design of your site and the magazine as well. The design is neat, clean, and each artist works is always in sight.Im honored to be part of it.
Dodho is one of the best photo magazines I’m aware of. I’m always surprised by the high level and variability of photographic works highlighted in the individual articles. I’m looking forward to the future issues.
I really like the idea of this magazine. At this moment there are lots of photographer around the world and lots of stories around us. So there should be some platform to publish the work. Because reaching the target audience for any photographer’s work is essential. I wish best of luck for the coming works of Dodho Magazine
Firstly congratulations on your beautiful magazine- it’s not often I find myself spending hours looking at one website but I spent the whole morning on your site- beautifully designed and beautiful photos.Secondly I’m really honoured you would consider my work!! I’ve attached my latest body of work