he basis for this was laid by the work on "Duality". The basis of this work describes the power and the great potential to find happiness. It enables the recognition of emotions of the physical and mental body.
Nithah and Michael photograph the simultaneity of genesis and myth. With only a few photos, they let us share this fascinating experience.

Out of the “Duality” project of 2016, they further developed this idea and, with their photography, ventured further into a sharply defined visual language of passion that generates unique beauty and mysticism through the encounter between man and nature.

The basis for this was laid by the work on “Duality”. The basis of this work describes the power and the great potential to find happiness. It enables the recognition of emotions of the physical and mental body. Photographically focused on an indefinite space that only requires two people to describe the experience.

The photographers are now adding to the indifferent space the tremendous power of cooled lava flows in a primeval landscape heated up by the sun. In the volcanic ash and the lava crusts of the island of Lanzarote, they found the ideal partner for the encounter of man, emotions and nature. It nestles, seemingly abruptly, bodies in the encrusted stone, try to take shape or even want to rise above the former interior of our earth. Duality v2 is the continuation of the already published Duality at Dodho Magazine.

About Michael Stöcklin

Michael Stöcklin, * 1959, is a Swiss photographer. “I have been in contact with photography all my life in many ways, whether artistic or technical. Photography was always there somehow, without I would have said I would be a professional photographer. Then my wife came and everything changed.” Since 2007 Michael Stöcklin works together with his wife as a photographer in Basel. Michael mainly photographs for art projects that he co-develops with Nithah. [Official Website]

