Duality by Michael Stöcklin

Dualism is the ultimate theme of all being. Between two poles lies our world. From the tension of opposites arises life, a whole, a cosmos of possibilities.

Our ideas of the divine and the human being contain this principle; it encounters us in ethics and physics, in society and nature, in the private and global, on the atomic or astronomical level, from the DNA to the black hole. All life is the same, it becomes and passes. Everything we know is ultimately stardust, but the riddle of consciousness remains. This divergence in coherence is a fascination. His presentation was made possible by the creative collaboration with two fine art models.

About Michael Stöcklin

Michael Stöcklin, * 1959, is a Swiss photographer. “I have been in contact with photography all my life in many ways, whether artistic or technical. Photography was always there somehow, without I would have said I would be a professional photographer. Then my wife came and everything changed.” Since 2007 Michael Stöcklin works together with his wife as a photographer in Basel. Michael mainly photographs for art projects that he co-develops with Nithah. [Official Website]