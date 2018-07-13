Double Vision by Toru Takagi

After working for advertisement and sales promotion for about 20 years as an art director / graphic designer, I began to search the art for answers about the proposition of life and death.

I think that art is in everyday life, and that life and death also exist on a daily basis around our body.

Based on such thinking about 10 years ago, I took a street snap and I have taken pictures of people around me on a daily basis, but this series of subject women are not occupation models but naked bodies It is not a woman accustomed to shooting, but a woman who became nude for the first time in front of a camera.They did not decide on bright settings and background conditions, did not require a fake posture, and showed a natural appearance in a room with natural light.On the other hand, branches of plants and trees on one side of the same screen are not rare or special. It is a leaf plant which fell from the potting of the room, it is a leaf of a dead branch which fell in the park, but it was formed by bending and shrinking naturally after finishing life as a plant.When you finish your life as life, the human body filled with raw energy is transformed into a simple substance. The appearance of living (= Eros) and death (= Thanatos) is equally beautiful, life always thinks of death ahead, death always reminds the past they were alive.

In this series work, the joy of “raw” to the natural and beautiful appearance of energy filled with (to be distinct from obscenity that reminds of sexual acts), quiet presence released from life’s activities I will find the calmness of “death” in the form of plants that have become.Whether alive or dead, their appearances are equally beautiful. By putting them together on one screen, I wanted to express my life. [Official Website]