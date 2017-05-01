Dorothea Lange First Person

Author: Carleton Thomas Anderson | Duration: 43:10min

Dorothea Lange underwent a transformation from portrait photographer of San Francisco elites to photo artist of The Great Depression. She captured the heartbreak and dignity of migrant workers from the Dust Bowl to California’s Imperial Valley. Her most famous portrait, Migrant Mother, was almost never taken. She left a strong indictment of America’s harsh treatment of Japanese Americans during World War II in her poignant photos only recently released to the public.