I started photographing my mother to learn how to use a camera. I continued doing it in order to spend some time with her.

I’m still photographing her to witness and tell our story. Photography is a sort of bridge in our relationship and helps me to know her.

I don’t mean that photography can fill the communication gap between us. Spending more time with my mother, I realized that our relationship is charging itself with life’s difficulties and contradictions. What I mean to say is that photography is one of the very few contact and discussion moments between us.In this work I represent my mother life’s situations or events, but also the ones that directly impacted on me, as well as my own family experiences. Sometimes I simply try to stage situations that become real, and a memory, and an experience in the very moment I shoot them.

“Of course, some painful cracks developed in my soul and I lived away from reality for who knows how long”.

About Niko Giovanni Coniglio

I was born on October 26th, 1987 in Poggibonsi, a small town near Siena (Tuscany, Italy). In 2009 I graduated with honors from Univerità degli studi di Siena, with a bachelor in Media Studies. On October of the same year I moved to Milan, where I started my studies in photography. Two years later I graduated from Accademia di Belle Arti di Brera, with a master in Photography.

In 2012 I began to work as a freelance for Jazzit magazine.

In 2014 I started collaborating with Sony Music Italy and International Music & Arts.

In 2015 I started collaborating with Sugar Music and Picicca Records.

In 2016 I started collaborating with Montblanc Italia.

In 2017 I was selected as a contestant of the show Sky Arts Master of Photography. [Official Website]