Creative Nudes by Roberto Manetta

My passion and projects comes from nature, adventure stories, fantasy films that have contributed phenomenally to my project ideas and the major part of my photographs.

I am always very attentive, in all of my movements, in everything surrounding me.

I often dream about adventures, fairy tales and mythological women. I look around at the objects surrounding me, with attention, searching for a link between a nude body more than a face. Geometric lines and original compositions are always at the centre of my attention when I launch upon a new project. Then, once I’ve decided in my mind I search for the right model, striving to bring them to express my idea in the best way possible. In order to follow the project that I have in mind, defining it and at last finalizing it, needs to have a series of moments in which it is me, in first person, that organizes the job; I’m not talking only about the search of the set materials, but also and mostly, the building of the set. At last, what I love the most is to have a direct approach with the model/s with whom I am working: I think that the bond with them is fundamental, and the most important thing, for the realization of the image I have in mind.

About Roberto Manetta

Roberto Manetta started his professional photographic career in 1998. He specializes in glamour photography and reportage, including projects that have slowly delved into a very personal search of the mixing and marrying of so called “Creative Nudes” and portraits. As a freelance photographer, Roberto is particularly popular for managing a very suggestive use of shadow and light in portraits and fine art nude and shows a great skill in creating a pleasant blend of documention by telling visual stories of places and characters. After many years of study he has gone from analogic to digital but always trys hard to keep to the ideals, the form and details of classical photography. He lives and works in Rome, where he continues to maintain an active “photographic idea” about the creative nude, showing his work in galleries and art spaces of the capital. Since 2004, he works closely with several artistic groups in the representation of dance, theater and the performing arts related to music. He is also shooting for Actress/Actors agencies in Rome. His photographs have appeared in many national and international books and magazines devoted to the Art of Photography. [Official Website]