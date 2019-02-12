The photographs I made for this series were neglected nearly three years, before I’ve chosen some to be shown to the public.

This time distance is likely not just a duration between two dates, but rather distance between two personas. Some other Momir made these photographs, while I was left to make a choice for him and show it to you. I think I hardly even remember this person. Therefore, I wondered, should I choose these photos in his name, or my own.

In the end, I just did it my way. If watching these photographs makes you think of past times and changes, now you know why it is happening.

I was born in Yugoslavia in 1975. At the University of Belgrade I have graduated in pedagogy.I have been occupying myself with photography since 2005. Over time it became clear that people are the most important subject of my photographs. Thus, portraits, street and nude photography are the genres I am exploring the most. [Official Website]