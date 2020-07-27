In my work I focus on landscape and body exploration using group of young man to reflect nature terrain in mid-day until dark.

The compositions are based on the artist memory during different part of his life. As a kid he grows up in a Moshav spending time at the beach, rocks, fields, spending time with his own age group, part are memories serving the army and so on. Combined with his passion for the human form and his graphic vision he created situations where the models address the environment as well as to each other telling a story of the artist and the place. Ceremonies are inevitable as society requires it, this also gave the project a ritual feeling raising the subject of acceptance and body awareness.

About Omer Ga’ash

Photographer and Graphic designer Omer Ga’ash, Graduated from Bezalel academy of art and design Jerusalem. Now days focusing on fine art photography. Omer combines two of his great loves: Graphic design and photography in a unique project “NudeTexture” where a human body creates textures later used as everyday products such as wallpapers, bags, clocks etc. As a child Ga’ash grew up in suburbs and traveled a lot that fact is reflected in his nude outdoor photography where he tries to capture both nature and surroundings with the model as part of them. More over Gaash creates brands for culture organizations, startups, technological companies and more in some he uses photography as a tool to create his visions. My next step is moving to London this september starting to creat in my own studio and studying at Goldsmiths University MA Extended Practice Design.