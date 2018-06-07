Athens Photo Festival 2018 attempts to bring together a range of different perspectives from emerging and established artists and photographers from all over the world with the aim to raise awareness and foster an understanding of contemporary culture and society through photography in all its forms.

Exploring critical issues relevant to our times, the festival functions as a dynamic platform where the social impact of the ever-changing visual culture can be raised and discussed. Athens, today, is the city facing the challenges for Europe. This put us in a unique position to collaborate with international artists and organisations. The Festival works within an international, national and local context, encompassing a variety of activities designed to reflect the diversity of contemporary photography, and to create opportunities for exchange of ideas, artistic expression and international engagement.

The 2018 main exhibitions take place from 6 June to 29 July 2018, at the Benaki Museum (Pireos St. Annexe). The main exhibition programme will be comprised of a curated selection of over 100 entries, selected through an international open call for submissions.At the core of the festival is a range of events, including portfolio viewings, screenings, talks and discussions, workshops, and various community and participatory projects. In addition to the main venue-based programme, the festival encourages community involvement through satellite exhibitions in various locations in the city.

The Backstory

The festival was founded in 1987 on the initiative of Stavros Moresopoulos, under the name International Month of Photography in Athens, as a biennial event. It is the longest-running festival of photography in Greece, and one of the five oldest of its kind in the world. In 1997, the festival turned into an annual event. In 2008, was officially renamed to Athens Photo Festival in order to reflect upon the festival’s expanding programme which now embraced a wide range of events that are completely in tune with today’s social and aesthetics needs. Throughout the years, the festival has remained faithful to its founding purpose, raising audiences awareness of photography and acting as a catalyst for lens-based practice within Greece and a showcase for contemporary trends, new talent from all over the world and the very best of Greek photography. The extensive documentation from its 30 year history of festival activities, including photos, texts and information about the artists will be soon available online on this website.

Athens Photo Festival

6 Jul – 9 Jul 2018

Tsami Karatasou 15 / 117 42 Athens

www.photofestival.gr