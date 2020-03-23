Water & Photography. This exhibit is about having those two dear friends close to me. Water and time, roots of my genes.

Water contributes to my fulfillment. Being pleasant, useful, essential, my senses delight in it. Immersed or barely splashed, I feel well, better. Surrounded, wrapped, nearly diluted within this tactile presence. Diving brings me additional awareness of my surroundings, the world all around me. Learning to melt, blend, abide by its rules. Even light complies. Photons are absorbed and produced, light is diffracted, diffused by those moving and living fluids. Sight seems reduced but one could experience astonishing spectacles, revealed light rays and halos prompt the imagination. Bodies, figures are also transformed. Liberated from gravity, they are simultaneously relieved, twisted but observable from any direction. Anything diving conforms, to better exist.

Photography – the passion teaches me how to let time take its course, from this instant to a touch of eternity. The passion that slowly consumes me, while inciting me to enjoy every remaining moment.

Being nude in water is an evidence. Photographing, a need.

About Christophe Vermare