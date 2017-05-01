Historic Images    230 Views  

Arnold Genthe ; Japan in 1908

Arnold Genthe | Japan in 1908
Arnold Genthe (1869-1942) was a photographer, most well known for his photos of San Francisco’s Chinatown and the 1906 San Francisco Earthquake.

Arnold Genthe was born in Germany to Hermann Genthe, a professor of Latin and Greek at the Graues Kloster (Gray Monastery) in Berlin. Arnold followed in his father’s footsteps, becoming a classicly trained scholar. After emmigrating to San Francisco in 1895 to work as a tutor, he taught himself photography. Some of his photographs were published in local magazines, prompting him to open a portrait studio. In 1906 Genthe’s studio was destroyed by the earthquake and fire, but he rebuilt afterwards. In 1911 he moved to New York. He was an early experimenter with the Autochrome color photography process.

Japon1908-fotografia-dodho-12 Japon1908-fotografia-dodho-13 Japon1908-fotografia-dodho-14 Japon1908-fotografia-dodho-15 Japon1908-fotografia-dodho-16 Japon1908-fotografia-dodho-17

