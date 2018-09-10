 
 

The feelings I have toward specific images change over the years and as I grow older than the subject in the photograph, my criticisms and self-consciousness morph with me. This project will expose itself over the years and images my ego cannot handle to share now will have opportunity to change the narrative later. 
This self-portrait series titled “Archive of the Ego” began in 2004 when first exploring the narrative bending possibilities between the camera and my body.

About Frances Jakubek 

Frances Jakubek is an artist, independent curator and advocate for photography. Recent curated exhibitions include “I Surrender, Dear” at Umbrella Arts Gallery, NYC and NY Photo Curator Online Gallery. She has exhibited at Filter Space, Chicago; Don’t Smile Online Gallery; The Southern Contemporary Art Gallery in Charleston, SC and the Dorchester Art Project. Jakubek is the Head of Exhibitions and Art Fair Manager with Bruce Silverstein Gallery in New York City. She is the past Associate Director and Associate Curator of the Griffin Museum of Photography in Massachusetts. She has been a guest writer for Don’t Take Pictures, Diffusion Magazine and for artist publications. Jakubek was a panelist for the Massachusetts Cultural Council’s Photography fellowships, speaker for The Photo Brigade and juror for exhibitions throughout the US including ‘The Fence’ and PDN’s ‘The Curator Awards’. [Official Website]

Archive of the Ego | Frances Jakubek

