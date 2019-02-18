 
 

Alexandre Grand ; elegance, lightness and spontaneity

I have always believed that the eyes are the windows to the soul. The way i observe the world, i can express what is happening in my particular universe. The photograph brings out my feelings, my emotion and my deepest questions.
The photograph brings out my feelings, my emotion and my deepest questions. It is a form of communication with the various selves that live inside my soul. Over the years, the way that i shoot people portrait was transformed. A few years ago I met my wife, an incredible person who shows me every day the strength and softness that exists inside the woman. With her I learn to walk the world in partnership and to navigate the tides of the various goddesses that live within her. 

My portraits are characterized by elegance, lightness and spontaneity. They seek to bring up forgotten or repressed personalities, those parts that society has said were not appropriate, what was imprisoned because they labeled it ugly and found it improper. By giving vent to these personalities, people are liberated from their taboos, traumas and prejudices. There is no illusion of separation. The heart opens to the beauty and wholeness of being. By reverencing your inner self, people claim their powers by asserting to themselves and to the world that they are free. [Official Website]

Latest Stories

